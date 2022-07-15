Three hundred jobs are to be created in County Donegal by financial services company FinTrU.

The company, which has its headquarters in Belfast, plans to establish a European delivery centre in Letterkenny.

The new roles will be in the areas of compliance, legal and operations, and will be filled over the next five years.

FinTrU is also launching a graduate recruitment program to fill entry-level roles.

“FinTrU has enjoyed a great relationship with the north west region, having set up our Derry/Londonderry office in October 2018, with over 300 employees presently working at this site,” the company's founder and chief executive Darragh McCarthy said.

“The highly educated and ambitious talent based here in Donegal was a major motivating factor in FinTrU choosing Letterkenny as the next EU base.”

The company provides global investment banks with regulatory solutions.

The company currently employs more than 1,000 people worldwide, with offices currently operating in Belfast, Londonderry, Dublin, London, Maastricht and New York.