Alleged dredger incident in protected area probed
The Scottish government is investigating allegations of a dredger in a marine protected area (MPA) off Scotland's north west coast.
The fishing boat was allegedly spotted in the Wester Ross MPA over the weekend.
Dredging is banned in the MPA, which also covers Loch Broom near Ullapool.
A suspected dredging incident was previously investigated in 2019.
A Scottish government spokeswoman said: “We are currently investigating an incident in the Wester Ross Marine Protected Area.
"As this is an active investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.
"We take protection of the marine environment seriously and are clear that any illegal activity is completely unacceptable."
Dropped boulders
Wester Ross MPA was legally designated in 2016 and set up to protect wildlife as well as glacial features from the last Ice Age.
Parts of the seabed are carpeted with maerl, a hard purple-pink seaweed.
There are also flame shell beds and mud burrowed by Norway lobsters.
Evidence of the last Ice Age includes huge scars on the seabed left by the movement of glaciers and piles of dropped boulders and pebbles.