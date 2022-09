Unemployment levels in Guernsey are at the lowest levels for 14 years, the States has reported.

It found the total number of unemployed islanders fell to 239 in August 2022, making it the lowest level since June 2008.

The Job Centre advertised 467 jobs in August, with 46 islanders on training schemes such as Work to Benefit and Kickstart.

The States said claims for additional support and income-related benefits had also decreased.