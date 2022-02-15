Storms have offered archaeologists potential insights into the construction of an unusual storage hut on the remote islands of St Kilda off the west coast of Scotland.

The turf-roofed stone cleit on the archipelago's island of Hirta was damaged in recent bad weather.

The hut is believed to have been built on the site of a house where Edinburgh-born 18th Century aristocrat Rachel Chiesley was forced to live after being kidnapped on the orders of her estranged husband.

National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said it was possible stones from the house were used in the building of the store.

Over the coming months, archaeologists will analyse the construction techniques and materials.

NTS Western Isles manager Susan Bain said: “This is a fascinating structure, with a really interesting history and we now have an unparalleled opportunity to discover so much more about it.

"We’ll also be able to get a really good look at the roof and take soil samples that will help us understand so much more about how the St Kildans created these unique buildings."

St Kilda, more than 40 miles (64km) from the Western Isles, was abandoned by its last islanders in 1930.

NTS manages the archipelago as a Unesco World Heritage site.