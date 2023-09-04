Motorcyclist dies after crash near Okehampton
A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in west Devon, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the Honda motorcycle rider was involved in a collision with a black Toyota Aygo car on the B3215, near Sampford Courtenay, Okehampton, at about 16:40 BST on Sunday.
The rider, a 35-year-old man from the Okehampton area, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, but was subsequently pronounced dead, officers said.
His next of kin had been informed, they added.
Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
They said they were "particularly keen to hear from anyone who was heading along the B3215 in the direction of Okehampton near The Countryman public house at the time".
