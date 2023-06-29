Visitors heading for the summit of Wales' highest mountain can finally let the train take the strain after a three-year break.

A passenger service to the top of Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, has finally restarted following a £1m upgrade.

It also means the summit centre Hafod Eryri is back in business for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Staff and supplies could not reach the centre or its cafe until two-thirds of a mile (1,000m) of track was replaced.