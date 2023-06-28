A rising musical star has said people need to talk more openly about mental health and preventing suicide.

In just six months, songs by Ren Gill, in which he describes his own battles with mental health issues, have been streamed more than 20 million times online.

His musical journey has been driven by the loss of a best friend who took his own life aged just 19.

It has prompted him to pay a raw and emotional tribute to the young man in one of his latest releases - and to raise thousands for the RNLI.