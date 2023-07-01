In pictures: Round the Island Race

  1. Round the Island Race 2023
    RTIR

    The annual Round the Island Race is a one-day yacht race around the Isle of Wight.

At a glance

  • The race sees over 6,000 competitors and 1,100 boats race a 50 nautical mile course round the Isle of Wight

  • It began with cannons firing at 08:00 BST at the Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes

  • The race pits Olympic and professional sailors against amateurs, with a unique handicap system meaning any boat can win its prize - the coveted Gold Roman Bowl

  • The first race took place in 1931 with 25 entries

