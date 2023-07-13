A village is set to be designated as a conservation area under plans to preserve its significant history.

The proposals for West Felton, near Oswestry, are expected to be approved by Shropshire Council's cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday.

The area would cover the village's parish church and 15 of the village's 18 listed buildings.

Granting it would add an extra layer of protection in the planning system, a report for the authority said.

The area would cover land to the east and west of the A5 and include parts of The Avenue, Holyhead Road and Felton Park.

Without the move, officials said there would be a risk from poor development schemes which could "erode the historic and architectural interest of the village".