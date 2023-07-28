Three men have been sentenced to 15 years each in connection to a "sustained and brutal" gang attack in County Roscommon in December 2018.

Dublin Circuit Court heard up to 30 men were present when four security guards at a repossessed house in Strokestown was targeted.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported the men were armed with chainsaws, pickaxes, meat cleavers and baseball bats, among other weapons.

The property had been seized by KBC bank and its owner Anthony McGann had been forcibly removed five days prior to the attack.

Martin O'Toole, 59, of Stripe, Claremorris in County Mayo, 44-year-old Patrick Sweeney of High Cairn, Ramelton in County Donegal, and Paul Beirne, aged 57, of Boyle in County Roscommon were found guilty of a number of charges relating to the attack.

All three men had denied the charges.