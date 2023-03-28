Murder probe starts as woman dies after break-in
At a glance
Woman, aged in her 80s, dies after her bungalow in Pakefield, Lowestoft was broken into overnight
- Published
Police have started a murder investigation after a woman aged in her 80s died from injuries sustained when masked intruders broke into her home.
Suffolk Police was called to the woman's bungalow on Grayson Avenue, Pakefield, just before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
She was found conscious, but died in hospital on Monday.
A police spokesman said: "We are investigating this as a murder as we seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death."
Police said it had been reported that masked men forced entry into the woman's property and knocked her to the ground before stealing her handbag.
It was believed the burglary happened during the hours of darkness at some point between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
The victim was found lying on the floor conscious, but had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.
She was taken to hospital for treatment, but died in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police said her stolen handbag was later located, but her purse was missing.
People living in area in south Lowestoft have expressed shock at the incident.
A woman called Patricia said: "It's very difficult to believe that in this quiet street, where everybody says hello to each other, that something so tragic could have happened."
Neighbours said the woman was known in the area and would be seen with her dog.
They described the woman, whose husband died in recent years, as a "lovely lady".
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external