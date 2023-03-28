Police have started a murder investigation after a woman aged in her 80s died from injuries sustained when masked intruders broke into her home.

Suffolk Police was called to the woman's bungalow on Grayson Avenue, Pakefield, just before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

She was found conscious, but died in hospital on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating this as a murder as we seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death."