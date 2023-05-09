Two new housing estates could be built on farmland
At a glance
Housing developer Redrow is seeking planning permission for 479 homes in Widnes
A decision on the proposal is set to be decided next week
More than 150 objections have been submitted
Two new housing estates planned on a plot of Cheshire farmland could be given the go ahead.
Plans for the land in the north of Widnes have been recommended for approval at a meeting of Halton Council’s development management committee on Monday.
Developer Redrow is seeking planning permission to build 428 homes on Mill Green Farm and 51 on Oak Villa.
The developments would consist of one, two, three, four and five-bed properties with 96 affordable properties across both estates.
The sites used to be listed as green belt land but the building restrictions were removed in 2022 when the council voted unanimously to approve its latest delivery and allocations local plan - a blueprint which sets out the borough’s planning policy up to 2037.
Council bosses said at the time the move was necessary due to a lack of previously-developed brownfield land which was needed to fulfil the area’s housing requirements.
A new report for planning chiefs said 154 objections had been received with concerns including the impact on roads, nearby schools and GPs.
Recommending the applications for approval, the report said the proposal was “a well-designed housing scheme that comprises a visually attractive layout with good quality architectural design of the applicant’s heritage line of housing”.
