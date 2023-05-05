A man who was wearing a skull face mask when he stabbed a teenager at a block of flats has been found guilty of his murder.

Timothy Adeoye, 20, of no fixed address, attacked 18-year-old Donavan Allen in Enfield, north London, on 7 February 2022.

His trial at the Old Bailey heard that the single blow he inflicted on Mr Allen was "unprovoked and motiveless".

Prosecutor Alan Gardner KC said: "It was a blow delivered undoubtedly with murderous intent which proved to be rapidly fatal." Sentencing will take place at a date yet to be confirmed.