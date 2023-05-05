Skull-mask knifeman guilty of murdering teen
At a glance
Timothy Adeoye, 20, has been found guilty of murdering Donavan Allen, 18
Mr Allen was attacked at a block of flats in Enfield, north London, in February 2022
Adeoye stabbed the teenager once in the chest "with murderous intent", the Old Bailey heard
His defence was that Mr Allen was killed by someone else
A man who was wearing a skull face mask when he stabbed a teenager at a block of flats has been found guilty of his murder.
Timothy Adeoye, 20, of no fixed address, attacked 18-year-old Donavan Allen in Enfield, north London, on 7 February 2022.
His trial at the Old Bailey heard that the single blow he inflicted on Mr Allen was "unprovoked and motiveless".
Prosecutor Alan Gardner KC said: "It was a blow delivered undoubtedly with murderous intent which proved to be rapidly fatal." Sentencing will take place at a date yet to be confirmed.
The court heard Adeoye had travelled from Barking to Enfield carrying a knife and wearing a “very distinctive face mask” with a skull design printed on it.
The defendant spent some time wandering around the area of the Bonnington House flats in Ayley Croft, jurors heard.
Two teenagers described being approached by Adeoye, who was wearing a "scary mask or balaclava", and being asked for information. The defendant then went into a flat, where he seized a kitchen knife and confronted Mr Allen and his friend and told them to empty their pockets.
He then stabbed Mr Donovan once in the chest.
Mr Gardner said there was "some evidence that the defendant had an issue with [Mr Allen's friend], likely connected with drugs" but added that there was no evidence Adeoye had "any issue" with Mr Allen.
Adeoye left London that evening for Bristol but was traced by police and arrested in Wiltshire three days later.
Adeoye, who claimed in his defence that he was not the killer, was also convicted of having an article with a blade or point and threatening a person with a blade or point.
He was acquitted of attempted robbery.
