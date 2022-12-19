Alexandra Stan is more than 1,700 miles (2,700km) from home, having swapped Romania's capital Bucharest for the Black Country seven years ago.

Now she helps dozens of her compatriots as they build new lives in Lye, near Stourbridge.

The community development worker for Dudley Council supports people in the town's Roma community, one that has grown to several hundred in recent years.

With the cost of living increasing at its fastest rate in 40 years, largely as a result of rising food and energy prices, a lot of support is needed.