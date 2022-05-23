The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup was held at the weekend - the first time in two years following postponements because of the Covid pandemic.

More than 250 international competitors and 21,000 spectators attended over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It forms part of an international championships run by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Brazil, USA and Austria are among the other countries that host stages.

Nina Hoffmann, from Germany, and Amaury Pierron, from France, won the women and men's events at Nevis Range near Fort William.

UCI mountain bike competitions have been held at the site since 2007.

On Sunday, UCI announced the downhill races will be held again next year as part of its 11-day cycling world championships which will see events in Glasgow, Dumfries and Galloway and Stirling.