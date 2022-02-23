Falmouth Spitfire pilot dies aged 99
At a glance
World War Two Spitfire pilot, Dr Edmund James, died at his home in Falmouth in February
His funeral is being held in Truro on Wednesday
Dr James had been presented in 2020 with a signed image of a Spitfire from the Royal Air Force after his original photo, signed by former comrades, was stolen
One of the last surviving Spitfire pilots from World War Two has died - just weeks before his 100th birthday.
Dr Edmund James, who was inspired to become a pilot by fictional adventure book hero Biggles, died at his home in Falmouth.
The former flight lieutenant volunteered to join the RAF at the age of 17.
He died earlier in February, and his funeral is being held on Wednesday in Truro.
In November 2020, he was devastated when a photograph of the iconic plane he flew, signed by former and fallen comrades, was stolen from his home.
Police were unable to find the culprit, but he was presented with an almost identical framed photograph with a personal message from the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.
Dr James was too late to fight in the Battle of Britain, but, while based at Biggin Hill in Kent, he saw lots of enemy action over the UK and in France during and after D-Day.
He recalled: "At 17, 18, 19 or 20, you don't think of it being unnerving, but you think of it as being exciting. I enjoyed it in a way.
"I know I lost a lot of friends at the time, but it helps if it's what you wanted to do.
"I wanted to be a pilot as I was inspired by Biggles."
After the war, the father-of-three became a doctor.
Friend Ena Robertson said: "He was a wonderful man. That sums him up - very clever and very brave."