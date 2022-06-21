Village to get £45k traffic measures
Plans for traffic calming measures in a village have been approved by councillors.
Two new pinch points - which narrow the road, forcing cars to slow - will be installed in Elwick as part of Hartlepool Borough Council's £45,000 scheme.
Councillors said they should help stop motorists from exceeding the 20mph speed limit through the village.
The new measures will be installed outside St Peter's Primary School and on The Green.
The council had initially planned to install similar measures at the village's three gateways but these were axed after consulting with residents and Elwick Parish Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The scheme was approved by the council's Neighbourhood Services Committee.
A report prepared for the committee said the plans aimed to “target road safety measures at the points of greatest risk within the village”.
This included “outside of the school and within the village where pedestrian activity is higher”.