Snow and ice cause disruption as warning continues
Snow and ice caused treacherous conditions in parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire on Thursday morning, as some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles.
Snow ploughs have been sent to higher ground to help clear snow, with gritting continuing said Staffordshire County Council.
Forty vehicles had been working to grit primary routes across the county.
A yellow weather warning remains in place until 10:00 GMT on Friday, with schools across the area also closed.
David Williams, in charge of transport at Staffordshire County Council said gritters had been out "right across the county".
Temperatures were again set to plummet to -4C (25F) overnight, he explained.
"These make driving very difficult," he said.
"Grit requires the vehicles to go over it, to crush it, to actually make it work to help melt the ice."
Vehicles had been jack-knifing due to the snow, he said, adding to travel delays.
The county council reported more than 30 schools were closed on Thursday.
Listeners contacted BBC Radio Stoke to say vehicles were blocking roads in Hanley, Endon and Chell Heath.
One motorist trying to get through Cheddleton called to describe the situation as "absolute chaos - I'm going nowhere".
Bus services, which had been disrupted, returned to normal by Thursday afternoon, with bin collections services also delayed.
Ice is expected to continue to cause challenging driving conditions on Thursday night into Friday morning, said the Met Office.