A man has been jailed for 14 days for attacking a motorist.

Robert Bennett, 45, of Kibble Close, Didcot, Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in the Ladygrove area of the town on 15 October 2022.

Previously police said two people were robbed at knifepoint in their car before being forced to drive to a cashpoint and withdraw money.

However prosecutors at Oxford Crown Court offered no evidence on charges of kidnap, false imprisonment, robbery and knife possession.