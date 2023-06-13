Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
A cyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car which failed to stop near Bingley.
Police said a Suzuki Baleno car collided with one of two cyclists on Keighley Road, north of Harden village, at 09:25 BST on Sunday.
The cyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious head injuries, a broken pelvis and internal bleeding.
Officers said the driver carried on without stopping and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
They have also asked anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle to get in touch.
