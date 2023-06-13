A cyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car which failed to stop near Bingley.

Police said a Suzuki Baleno car collided with one of two cyclists on Keighley Road, north of Harden village, at 09:25 BST on Sunday.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious head injuries, a broken pelvis and internal bleeding.

Officers said the driver carried on without stopping and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.