Equipment that can look at almost all of someone's genetic information with a single test in less than 24 hours has been installed in Devon.

The NHS Royal Devon University Healthcare said the "revolutionary technology", the Illumina NovaSeq X Plus, had been set up at the NHS Exeter Genomics Laboratory, Research, Innovation, Learning & Development building.

The NHS said it was a key part of a new research facility which would bring together four organisations including the University of Exeter, the Exeter NIHR Biomedical Research Centre and the NHS South West Genomic Laboratory Hub.

The equipment will provide diagnostic services for patients and families affected by rare genetic conditions.