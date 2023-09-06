Plans to extend a cemetery in West Sussex have been approved by the district council.

The expansion of Hills Cemetery in Horsham will create an additional 467 burial plots and 659 spaces for the interment of ashes.

An application to change the use of a former allotment site next to the cemetery in Guildford Road was approved by Horsham District Council planning committee on Tuesday.

Councillor John Milne said: “It’s a shame to lose the allotments, but it’s always been known that this land was intended for the cemetery and that there is a real shortage of space.”