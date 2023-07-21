Music festival returns after nine-year hiatus
At a glance
The Willow Festival in Peterborough is returning after a nine-year hiatus
The event, launched in 1998, ended in 2014 due to high costs
The festival aims to support and promote live music artists and venues
Once a free event, the festival is this year charging for tickets
- Published
A Cambridgeshire music festival showcasing more than 170 live music acts is returning after nine years.
The Willow Festival was launched in Peterborough in 1998, with 25 artists and bands performing at the city's Embankment.
The event attracted a growing audience of up to 50,000 over the years, until it came to an end in 2014 due to increased costs and the difficulty of keeping the event free.
It will be held on 21, 22 and 23 July with acts from a range of genres performing across seven stages.
Mark Ringer founded the festival to support live musicians and attract a varied audience through free entry.
After the nine-year hiatus, Mr Ringer "passed on the reigns" to John Scriven, this year's event manager.
Mr Scriven said: "The festival is all about celebrating live music, all those artists across the country that want to be heard, get exposure out in the public domain, because some of them want to do it as a hobby, but others want a career out of it."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830