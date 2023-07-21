A Cambridgeshire music festival showcasing more than 170 live music acts is returning after nine years.

The Willow Festival was launched in Peterborough in 1998, with 25 artists and bands performing at the city's Embankment.

The event attracted a growing audience of up to 50,000 over the years, until it came to an end in 2014 due to increased costs and the difficulty of keeping the event free.

It will be held on 21, 22 and 23 July with acts from a range of genres performing across seven stages.