Kent Wildlife Trust, which manages the nature reserve where the structure was erected, appealed for the artist to come forward after the local authority requested for planning permission is to be submitted.

Dover District Council has asked the trust to seek retrospective planning permission to keep "Perkūnas the Pole".

The charity wants to identify the original artist.

Ian Rickards, area manager at the trust, said: “The artist behind this would have spent hours painstakingly carving out the details and we are keen to keep it on our reserve.

“The artwork seems to be a hit with the walkers who have taken selfies and congratulated us on the installation. But we had no idea how it came to be there – it’s a ‘Totem’ mystery!"

He said the local council has given the trust eight weeks to submit the application.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed they advised Kent Wildlife Trust to seek planning permission.