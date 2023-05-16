A man has been rescued after his arm became trapped within the suspension of a double-decker coach.

Firefighters from Essex spent about two hours releasing the man using hydraulics to lift the vehicle, after it was called to a works yard in Roydon, at about 11:20 BST on Monday.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said a "strut failed, dropping the coach and trapping the man's arm".

After he was released, the injured man was left in the care of paramedics.