Trapped man rescued from under double-decker bus
A man has been rescued after his arm became trapped within the suspension of a double-decker coach.
Firefighters from Essex spent about two hours releasing the man using hydraulics to lift the vehicle, after it was called to a works yard in Roydon, at about 11:20 BST on Monday.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said a "strut failed, dropping the coach and trapping the man's arm".
After he was released, the injured man was left in the care of paramedics.
Nick Singleton, station manager, said: "This incident took some time because it was important the equipment was set up safely and all procedures were followed to ensure a safe rescue."
He said fire crews, from across the county, along with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service, worked together "to release the man's arm in the most effective way possible".
"A big thanks to everyone involved - we spent two hours successfully stabilising the casualty, cutting away the equipment and finally releasing him."
