A remote rural community is closer to being connected to mains electricity for the first time after an official body responsible for the area decided not to object to the plans.

About 50 families living off-grid in Upper Coquetdale, near Rothbury, have to power their homes with diesel generators.

The Northumberland National Park Authority raised no objections to Northern Powergrid’s proposals despite concerns raised by its head of conservation.

Sue Bolam, who sits on the authority's committee, said it was "perhaps the one and only chance" the area would have to get electricity.