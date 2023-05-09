Fire crews extinguish blaze in derelict mill
Firefighters have worked through the night to bring a fire at a derelict five-storey mill under control.
The blaze, on Spa Road, Bolton, broke out at about 15:35 BST on Monday, but has now been extinguished, with fire crews dampening down any remaining hotspots.
A meeting will now take place to discuss the next steps for the building, which is now unsafe, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.
Spa Road remains closed between New Holders Street and Moor Lane while fire crews remain at the scene.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.
Station manager Adrian Taylor said the "swift actions of initial crews at the scene stopped the fire spreading and escalating further".
