Firefighters have worked through the night to bring a fire at a derelict five-storey mill under control.

The blaze, on Spa Road, Bolton, broke out at about 15:35 BST on Monday, but has now been extinguished, with fire crews dampening down any remaining hotspots.

A meeting will now take place to discuss the next steps for the building, which is now unsafe, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

Spa Road remains closed between New Holders Street and Moor Lane while fire crews remain at the scene.