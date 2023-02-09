Exeter car parks to charge until later after council vote
Exeter City Council has agreed to extend evening charges until 22:00 GMT in 10 city car parks.
Currently, some car parks only charge between 08:00 and 18:00 GMT.
Councillors also voted to create a new "central" parking zone, which will include all current premium car parks and the majority of those in zone one.
The council estimated the new system would generate a net income of £10m in the next financial year.
Members of the executive approved the plans unanimously.
While standard parking charges will not increase for 2023, the price of seasonal parking permits will go up significantly, but more city centre car parks will accept permits, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The city council will also start charging 44 pence per kwh at electric vehicle charge points in its car parks.
Until now, drivers had been able to charge for free.
“Many of the proposals are to provide some consistency across the city council’s car park estate,” a report to the council's executive said.
Car parks affected
Bampfylde Street, King William, Leighton Terrace, Magdalen Road, Magdalen Street, Princesshay 2, Princesshay 3, Smythen Street, Howell Road and the Triangle car will all extend charging hours to 22:00 GMT.
Car parks at the Guildhall, John Lewis, Mary Arches, Bampfylde Street, King William, Leighton Terrace, Magdalen Road, Magdalen Street, Princesshay 2, Princesshay 3 and Smythen Street will all now be in the most expensive central category.
Minor changes will also be made in Topsham, where all council-owned car parks will extend charging for an extra hour in the morning and another each evening, changing from 09:00 to 17:00 GMT to 08:00 to 18:00 GMT.
Free parking after 18:00 GMT on Thursdays will remain at Guildhall, John Lewis and Mary Arches, the council said.