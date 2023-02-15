Eight people have been arrested after gardaí (Irish police) seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.8m (£2.5m) in Dublin.

The discovery was made on Tuesday when officers searched a business premises on the Long Mile Road.

They also found a hydraulic drugs press, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and €78,000 (£69,000) in cash.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that it was a cocaine mixing factory being operated for the Kinahan crime gang.

The Kinahan gang has been involved in a long-running feud with a rival crime gang that has claimed 18 lives.