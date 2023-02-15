Eight arrests after €2.8m Dublin cocaine find
Eight people have been arrested after gardaí (Irish police) seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.8m (£2.5m) in Dublin.
The discovery was made on Tuesday when officers searched a business premises on the Long Mile Road.
They also found a hydraulic drugs press, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and €78,000 (£69,000) in cash.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that it was a cocaine mixing factory being operated for the Kinahan crime gang.
The Kinahan gang has been involved in a long-running feud with a rival crime gang that has claimed 18 lives.
During the planned operation, two vehicles were stopped in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas of the Irish capital shortly after 11:00 local time on Tuesday.
Officers seized more than 2,000 canisters of nitric oxide and mixing agents during the operation.
Those under arrest are seven men and one woman who range in age from their late 20s to early 50s.
Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said the "substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities".