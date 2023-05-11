Final building from former fishing port comes down
At a glance
Great Yarmouth's Fish Wharf Number Four building is being torn down
It was part of the town's herring industry in the 1900s
The other three buildings came down once the trade collapsed
The area will be used for offshore energy businesses
The last commercial fish market building in what was once one of the most important fishing ports in the UK is being torn down.
Fish Wharf Number Four in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has been used by offshore energy businesses in recent years, following the collapse of the herring fishing industry in the 1960s.
It was the last of four similar buildings that were erected by the Port and Haven Commissioners in 1911 to improve the coastal trade.
Michael Boon, former chief executive of Great Yarmouth Port Authority, said it was sad the building was coming down, but added that "everything must move on".
The other three buildings at the site were demolished several years ago.
The port is making way for more offshore green energy businesses, which have already been occupying the area.
'The town will benefit'
Mr Boon said: "You learn from the past to judge the present to plan for the future.
"So the fish wharf building is gone. It was necessary for the port to buy it in 1911, but it moves on."
He said when he took over the port he was tasked with expanding the area and bringing in more businesses.
Mr Boon said: "If the building needs to be knocked down to expand for the future, I was always one for that."
He said Great Yarmouth would ultimately gain from the expansion of green energy in the area.
"The town benefited from the fishing industry in the past and will continue to benefit from the latest incarnation, the offshore industry, which have larger and greater wind farms further out, servicing them and having the outer harbour to enable them to do it," he said.
Great Yarmouth's fishing past
The East of England's herring fishing industry be can traced back more than 1,000 years, but began to expand in the 19th Century.
Great Yarmouth’s herring industry was at its peak in the early 1900s.
Up to 10,000 seasonal workers came to the town, including 6,000 women from Scotland.
In 1913, upwards of 380,000 tons of herring were landed at the ports of Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft between September and December, in a record-breaking year.
The herring industry collapsed in the 1960s, due to several factors such as over-fishing and rising fuel prices.
Source: Food Museum, external
