The last commercial fish market building in what was once one of the most important fishing ports in the UK is being torn down.

Fish Wharf Number Four in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has been used by offshore energy businesses in recent years, following the collapse of the herring fishing industry in the 1960s.

It was the last of four similar buildings that were erected by the Port and Haven Commissioners in 1911 to improve the coastal trade.

Michael Boon, former chief executive of Great Yarmouth Port Authority, said it was sad the building was coming down, but added that "everything must move on".