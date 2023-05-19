Wembley ticket sale delay to help older Luton fans
Tickets for the Championship play-off final for the next tranche of Luton Town supporters have been delayed going on sale until Saturday
Season ticket holders have been able to buy them since Thursday, but the club said it had faced huge demand
It said it wanted to give more time to older season ticket holders who did not have internet access the chance to purchase them
More than 36,000 tickets are being released to Luton Town fans in stages before the tie at Wembley
Luton Town has delayed releasing Championship play-off final tickets to the next group of supporters by 24 hours so season ticket holders without internet access have more time to purchase them.
On its website, external, the club said when tickets went on sale for those with a season pass, executive members and people with a Hatters membership on Thursday it experienced an "unprecedentedly busy day".
They are only being sold online and the club said it had been made aware that a number of older supporters in particular had struggled to buy seats.
Tickets for the Wembley final against Coventry were due to go on sale to supporters with a booking history of at least five league or cup fixtures at 10:00 BST, but they are now due to be released at the same time on Saturday.
The club said the delay was necessary to "assist these supporters, and also to contact all of our wheelchair and ambulant disabled supporters who have correctly followed their sales process of emailing for a call back".
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but feel it is only right to fully complete phase one before moving to the next sales period."
Ticket office phone lines would also be closed on Friday, it added.
The Hatters have been allocated 36,493 seats at the East End of the stadium, with tickets being sold from North Stand round to the South Stand for the match against Coventry City on 27 May.
Each season ticket holder can purchase a maximum of six tickets, which some supporters have criticised online.
The club's semi-final win over Sunderland on Tuesday leaves them one win away from a return to the top flight.
Luton Town was a non-league club just nine years ago.
