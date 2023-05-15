A wallaby has been spotted hopping along the roadside of a West Sussex village.

Police received a report of a "kangaroo" on Brighton Road in Lower Beeding, near Horsham, on Sunday evening.

Nearby Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens - which has had a colony of wallabies for more than 100 years - could not confirm where the animal came from but did not believe it was from their site.

They said there have been occasional sightings of wild wallabies in the area and they may have escaped from the gardens "at some point".