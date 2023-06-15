Work starts on hospital's £21m surgical unit
- Published
Construction has started on a hospital's new surgical unit in a bid to reduce waiting times and pressure on staff.
The £21m Daycase unit is being built on the grounds of Hereford County Hospital, says Wye Valley NHS Trust.
A short ceremony has been held to celebrate the completion of the building's steel skeleton.
A mix of day case surgeries, covering gynaecology and urology plus orthopaedic and general cases, will be offered at the standalone facility.
It is set to open next year.