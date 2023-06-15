Iceland Ireland told to recall UK products 'of animal origin'

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has served a notice on Iceland Ireland for the immediate withdrawal of imported frozen food of animal origin.

The notice to Metron Stores Ltd applies to products imported into the Republic of Ireland since 3 March.

In addition, the FSAI is directing the company to recall affected products and is advising consumers not to eat any of the implicated food.

The authority said there was "inadequate evidence of traceability" of imported frozen food from the retailer.