A community garden being restored in Guernsey's biggest park needs a £35,000 cash injection to comply with new accessibility laws, those behind its restoration have said.

Guernsey Botanical Trust has been developing the Gatehouse education centre and Victorian walled kitchen gardens at Saumarez Park over the past three-and-a-half years.

Lisa Upham from the trust said the garden had great potential.

She added: "Just having it all finalised will just tidy it off and make it somewhere that everyone can go."