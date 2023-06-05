Garden 'needs £35,000' for accessibility changes
A community garden being restored in Guernsey's biggest park needs a £35,000 cash injection to comply with new accessibility laws, those behind its restoration have said.
Guernsey Botanical Trust has been developing the Gatehouse education centre and Victorian walled kitchen gardens at Saumarez Park over the past three-and-a-half years.
Lisa Upham from the trust said the garden had great potential.
She added: "Just having it all finalised will just tidy it off and make it somewhere that everyone can go."
The trust, which is on the final phase of the project to create an entrance to the gardens and a terrace, said it would be fundraising with appeals to supporters.
It hopes to open the gardens by the end of the year.
Ms Upham said the accessibility measures would ensure visitors would not be "scared or worried" they would trip over.
She added: "I think it will make the place just a really valuable resource for Guernsey."
