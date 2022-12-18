The body of an Irish soldier who died during an attack in Lebanon is being flown home to the Republic of Ireland.

Pte Seán Rooney was killed on Wednesday while serving as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

The 24-year-old's remains will be brought to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonel and will be reunited with his family in County Donegal on Monday morning.

A UN ceremony to honour Pte Rooney took place at Beirut Airport.

Irish soldiers, part of the 121st UN battalion took part in the ceremony and Ireland's ambassador to Egypt Nuala O'Brien laid a wreath for Pte Rooney, RTÉ reports., external

Trooper Shane Kearney, 23, was also seriously injured in the attack.