Lebanon killing: Body of soldier Seán Rooney flown home to Ireland
At a glance
Pte Seán Rooney is being repatriated back to the Republic of Ireland following a UN ceremony to honour him
The soldier was killed in an attack in Lebanon on Wednesday
Irish government minister Simon Coveney is "more optimistic" about condition of another soldier injured in the attack
Three investigations into the incident are ongoing
The body of an Irish soldier who died during an attack in Lebanon is being flown home to the Republic of Ireland.
Pte Seán Rooney was killed on Wednesday while serving as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.
The 24-year-old's remains will be brought to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonel and will be reunited with his family in County Donegal on Monday morning.
A UN ceremony to honour Pte Rooney took place at Beirut Airport.
Irish soldiers, part of the 121st UN battalion took part in the ceremony and Ireland's ambassador to Egypt Nuala O'Brien laid a wreath for Pte Rooney, RTÉ reports., external
Trooper Shane Kearney, 23, was also seriously injured in the attack.
Speaking on RTÉ's The Week in Politics, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said the news is "more optimistic" about the condition of Trooper Kearney.
The soldier is now breathing independently and plans are being made to transfer him to Ireland when it is medically safe.
It is understood the soldiers' armoured vehicle was surrounded by a mob and fired on while travelling to Beirut at around 21:00 on Wednesday.
Three separate investigations are being conducted into the incident by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Lebanese authorities led by a military prosecutor, and the Irish Defence Forces.
Mr Coveney, who was the Irish defence minister until a cabinet reshuffle at the weekend, said they "will get to the bottom of what happened".
Mr Coveney said he has spent time with Pte Rooney's family who were "incredibly strong, impressive people".
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said Pte Rooney would be "offered full military honours which I think is appropriate".
"It is important we understand why an Irish soldier lost his life and another was severely injured," Mr Varadkar said.
"It is an immensely valuable mission. Thousands of Irish people have served there which is extraordinary when you think about it."