Schools closed due to water supply issue
- Published
A number of schools have been closed in Buckinghamshire after a leak at a reservoir.
The schools in the Aylesbury area said they had been advised by Buckinghamshire Council not to open due to no water on the premises.
Thames Water, which supplies the area, has been contacted for comment.
Matthew Abbott, the Headteacher of Waddesden School, said: "We have been advised to close the school on Tuesday 20 December.
"Due to a burst reservoir cell in Winchendon, it is highly likely that the school will not have sufficient water to stay open safely."
More than 10 schools are affected in Aylesbury, Marson Gibbon and Buckingham.
