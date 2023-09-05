Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze at a property in Barnham, West Sussex.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were called to a fire in Highground Lane at 09:08 BST on Tuesday.

The fire had taken hold on the first floor and in the roof space of the property before being extinguished, WSFRS said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, but an investigation will be carried out.