Fire crews tackle large blaze at rural property
Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze at a property in Barnham, West Sussex.
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were called to a fire in Highground Lane at 09:08 BST on Tuesday.
The fire had taken hold on the first floor and in the roof space of the property before being extinguished, WSFRS said.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, but an investigation will be carried out.
"At its peak we had eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, command support unit and water carrier at the scene. However, our presence is beginning to be scaled down,” a WSFRS spokesperson said.
“The fire is now extinguished and a number of crews remain at the scene damping down hotspots.”
All occupants were accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.
