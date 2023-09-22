A free-climber has been arrested after scaling a London skyscraper nicknamed the Cheesegrater.

Footage of the incident showed a man climbing the 225m (738ft) Leadenhall building without the use of climbing equipment.

City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof, arrested, and taken into custody.

Ch Insp Tom Fisher, of City of London Police, said a man had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass "after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City".