Free-climber arrested after scaling the Cheesegrater
At a glance
A man was seen scaling the Cheesegrater skyscraper in the City on Friday
Police say they met the man on the roof and arrested him
He has been taken into custody
A free-climber has been arrested after scaling a London skyscraper nicknamed the Cheesegrater.
Footage of the incident showed a man climbing the 225m (738ft) Leadenhall building without the use of climbing equipment.
City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof, arrested, and taken into custody.
Ch Insp Tom Fisher, of City of London Police, said a man had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass "after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City".
"We were called at 09:06 BST and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody."
