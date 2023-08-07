Yacht crew rescued by lifeboat after engine problems

Lifeboat tows yachtRNLI

Two people were onboard the yacht when it broke down on Sunday night

A yacht has been rescued by an RNLI lifeboat crew after it broke down off the Devon coast on Sunday night.

The Exmouth RNLI lifeboat was launched at 21:18 BST to attend the 9.4m (31 ft) yacht, which had a two-person crew.

They had tried unsuccessfully many times to restart the vessel's engine.

The engine had malfunctioned and had a broken impeller, a rotating disc used to increase pressure and flow of water.

The vessel was escorted to safety at about 22:37 BST along the River Exe at Starcross.

