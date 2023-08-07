Yacht crew rescued by lifeboat after engine problems
A yacht has been rescued by an RNLI lifeboat crew after it broke down off the Devon coast on Sunday night.
The Exmouth RNLI lifeboat was launched at 21:18 BST to attend the 9.4m (31 ft) yacht, which had a two-person crew.
They had tried unsuccessfully many times to restart the vessel's engine.
The engine had malfunctioned and had a broken impeller, a rotating disc used to increase pressure and flow of water.
The vessel was escorted to safety at about 22:37 BST along the River Exe at Starcross.
