CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Williams pushing Mr Ormerod, who hit his head on the ground and stopped moving.

Mr Williams's mother Marilyn, who was standing next to her son, could be heard screaming: "Oh Hywel, Hywel."

He replied: "Whatever, mam. He can't come at me like that," followed by expletives about Mr Ormerod.

The footage also showed Mr Williams getting a defibrillator opposite Burry Port railway station.

Mr Ormerod died in hospital four days later, having suffered traumatic head and brain injuries.

The court heard he previously taught at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School for Boys in Carmarthen and at the Welsh language school Ysgol Bro Myrddin.

Malcolm Parker, landlord of the Portobello Inn, was sitting outside the pub when the incident happened.

He said Mr Ormerod was visibly unhappy leaving the pub and slammed a gate behind him.

“He did not look in a good mood. He looked like he had a bee in his bonnet," he told the court.

He said Mr Ormerod "moved into the other man's personal space", prompting Mr Williams to push him.

He said it was a “panic push“ and believed Mr Ormerod got his foot stuck in a drain which caused his shoe to come off.

He described the sound of his head hitting the pavement like "a cricket bat hitting a ball".

Mr Williams "couldn't stop shaking" and was visibly upset afterwards, he added.

After six hours of deliberations, a jury of six men and six women found Mr Williams not guilty of manslaughter.

Judge Paul Thomas KC said: "I can’t remember a sadder case than this."