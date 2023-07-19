A dog owner asked a vet to put her pet down "because it barks at people", a rescue centre founder has said.

Lucie Holmes, who runs Lucie's Animal Rescue in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, said she was contacted by the woman asking if she would take in her two-year-old mongrel, Markus, but had to turn her away as the centre was full.

Two hours later, she said a local vet rang to tell her the owner had wanted them to euthanise Markus, citing its barking, but they had refused the request.

Mrs Holmes, said: "It's disgusting. I have not been able to sleep much because I am still so angry. Dogs bark. It's what they do."