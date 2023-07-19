Owner wanted dog put down 'because he barks'
At a glance
Markus's owner contacted Lucie's Animal Rescue asking founder Lucie Holmes to rehome him "because he barks at people"
Mrs Holmes said she later received a call from a vet telling her the owner had asked them to put him down for the same reason
She said she eventually agreed to bring the dog to live with her and urged people to think carefully before getting a dog
A dog owner asked a vet to put her pet down "because it barks at people", a rescue centre founder has said.
Lucie Holmes, who runs Lucie's Animal Rescue in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, said she was contacted by the woman asking if she would take in her two-year-old mongrel, Markus, but had to turn her away as the centre was full.
Two hours later, she said a local vet rang to tell her the owner had wanted them to euthanise Markus, citing its barking, but they had refused the request.
Mrs Holmes, said: "It's disgusting. I have not been able to sleep much because I am still so angry. Dogs bark. It's what they do."
"I told the owner there was absolutely no need for Markus to be euthanised. He needs needs time and training," she said.
Despite already sharing her home with nine other dogs and 34 kittens, which also need rehoming, the mother-of-three and her engineer husband, Sean, agreed to take Markus in.
In messages seen by the BBC the owner contacted Mrs Holmes to say she wanted to rehome the dog "because he barks at people on bikes and at car [sic] and other dogs".
She said she had not trained the dog but that he had been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
When Mrs Holmes said she was full but would let her know when room was available she asked "when will that be please?".
Mrs Holmes said before she was able to respond she received a call from a local veterinary practice who told her "a lady had just come in to euthanise her dog".
"The lady told the vets she could not cope with him. I said to the vets, 'the dog isn't called Markus by any chance?' It was."
Despite the vet refusing the request, Mrs Holmes said she felt concerned for Markus so contacted the owner again and said she would take him in.
Mrs Holmes said while she does not want to discourage people from asking for help she does want people "to think carefully" and "do research" before getting an animal.
"You have to do your research and give dogs time to settle," she said.
"You wouldn't take a toddler to nursery and expect him or her to be blissfully happy immediately."
The BBC contacted the vets, which confirmed Markus was now with the rescue charity. It had no further comment to make. The BBC has been unabe to contact the owner.
