Student nurses face further training in uni error
At a glance
About 200 nursing students face up to a further eight weeks of training
Canterbury Christ Church University said it had miscalculated placement hours
Many of the affected students are due to start jobs
The university said it would ensure the students were not worse off financially
- Published
About 200 student nurses who thought they had completed their degrees have been told they are not fully qualified.
Canterbury Christ Church University said it had miscalculated their placement hours meaning they will now be forced to do up to a further eight weeks of training.
Many of the affected students already had jobs lined up.
The university issued an apology to the students and said they would not be left "worse off financially".
It said there had been an error in the university's calculation of students’ clinical practice hours since the Covid pandemic.
As a result, university officials said they had "uncovered a shortfall in their completed placement hours".
The affected students were studying on three degree courses - BSc adult nursing, BSc child nursing, and MSc adult and mental health nursing.
The number of hours needed to be made up varies across courses and circumstances, but the university said it expected it to be no more than eight weeks.
A university spokesman said: "We have apologised to our students for this oversight and are meeting with them as a matter of urgency to discuss the practical consequences.
"The financial impact on students will be addressed and they will not be worse off financially as a result of any short delay.
"We are offering wellbeing support wherever required.”
The university said it hoped students would be able to complete any shortfall in hours with their future employer to enable them to start jobs as soon as possible.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.