Northern lights seen over West Midlands

Rob Davies is a member of the Aurora Hunters UK group and was tipped off to expect something spectacular, but said the display "blew my socks off".

He said he had seen green lights before, but never reds and purples and the experience had been "magical".

Mr Davies said his group had "been talking for about 24 hours that we could get something" and he rushed outside when he heard the display was imminent.

He said it had only lasted about 15 minutes, but plans to go out again on Monday night, in the hope of catching another glimpse.

Seeing the lights so close to home was special, he said.

"I went all the way to Iceland to see the northern lights and didn't see a thing."