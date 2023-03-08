Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre is to get a £2.5m pound grant from the charity set up by the billionaire boss of Bet 365.

The money from the Denise Coates Foundation will be split over five years and enable the theatre to open up performances to a wider audience and continue to produce high quality productions, the theatre said.

The grant was "a fantastic endorsement of the quality of our work", Theresa Heskins, artistic director, said.

Ms Coates is one of Britain's wealthiest women, a major philanthropist and her company owns Stoke City football club.