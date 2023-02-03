An Irish soldier seriously injured in an ambush in Lebanon is being discharged from hospital.

Shane Kearney, 22, suffered a head injury when the armoured UN vehicle he was travelling in came under attack.

His UN peacekeeper colleague Pte Seán Rooney died in the incident in December.

Ireland's foreign minister welcomed the news that Trooper Kearney was going home to continue his recovery.

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin also said the UN report into the incident was expected mid-February.

Trooper Kearney, from Killeagh in County Cork, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland, where he has been receiving care at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.