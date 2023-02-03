Article: published on 3 February 2023
Irish soldier hurt in Lebanon attack discharged from hospital
- Published
An Irish soldier seriously injured in an ambush in Lebanon is being discharged from hospital.
Shane Kearney, 22, suffered a head injury when the armoured UN vehicle he was travelling in came under attack.
His UN peacekeeper colleague Pte Seán Rooney died in the incident in December.
Ireland's foreign minister welcomed the news that Trooper Kearney was going home to continue his recovery.
Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin also said the UN report into the incident was expected mid-February.
Trooper Kearney, from Killeagh in County Cork, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland, where he has been receiving care at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.
'Comprehensive investigation needed'
The Defence Forces confirmed Mr Kearney was being discharged on Friday.
"He still requires further medical treatment later in the year but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family," it said.
Last week, Mr Martin visited Ireland's peacekeeping troops at Camp Shamrock in Lebanon and laid a wreath at a memorial to Pte Rooney.
"When I was in Lebanon, I met with the minister for foreign affairs and the minister for defence and pressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into the murder of Sean Rooney and the attack on our peacekeeping troops in Lebanon, and also met with the secretary general of the United Nations," he said.
Lebanon's military tribunal has charged seven suspects over the attack, as part of one of the three investigations that were launched in the wake of the incident.
Two other investigations are being carried out by the UN and Ireland's Defence Forces.