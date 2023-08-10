Initial plans have been submitted for a large solar farm in the west of Cumbria.

The project at Dean Moor, south east of Workington, would cover about a square mile (279.50 ha) between the villages of Gilgarran and Branthwaite.

Developer Firma Vogt Solar said it would have a capacity of up to 150MW of renewable energy and could power more than 50,000 homes a year.

Director Rufus Salter said the company was "dedicated to supporting the UK's mission to achieve net zero emissions by 2050".